Parts of Ellsworth under boil water order

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth says select areas of the city are under a boil water order due to the possibility of unsafe water.

Affected streets include School St. (State St. to Main St.), Church St. (Oak St. to School St.), Park St. (School St. to Garden St.), and Birch Ave. (State St. to Oak St.).

The Ellsworth Water Department is asking customers to boil all water for at least five minutes.

No reason was given as to why the order was put in place.

The city said on Facebook this will be in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.