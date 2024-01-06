Incident at Bangor business leads to arrest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after an incident at a Bangor business Friday afternoon.

48-year-old Shawn Ashworth is charged with robbery, assault on an officer, theft and violation of conditions of release.

It happened around 1pm on Stillwater Avenue.

Bangor Police say they were called to a business for a man in the process of shoplifting.

Officials say when police arrived, they confronted Ashworth inside the store.

Police say an uncooperative Ashworth fought with and verbally threatened to stab the officer.

We’re told during a struggle, a knife was removed from Ashworth’s possession.

Authorities say the officer received minor injuries.

Upon the arrival of other officers, Ashworth was taken into custody.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail where he is being held on a probation violation.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.