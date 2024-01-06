Incident at Bangor business leads to arrest

Shawn Ashworth mug
Shawn Ashworth mug(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after an incident at a Bangor business Friday afternoon.

48-year-old Shawn Ashworth is charged with robbery, assault on an officer, theft and violation of conditions of release.

It happened around 1pm on Stillwater Avenue.

Bangor Police say they were called to a business for a man in the process of shoplifting.

Officials say when police arrived, they confronted Ashworth inside the store.

Police say an uncooperative Ashworth fought with and verbally threatened to stab the officer.

We’re told during a struggle, a knife was removed from Ashworth’s possession.

Authorities say the officer received minor injuries.

Upon the arrival of other officers, Ashworth was taken into custody.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail where he is being held on a probation violation.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Partly cloudy Saturday, snow on Sunday
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was...
Castine man sentenced for sending obscene images to child on Snapchat
Government Oversight Committee
Lawmakers call for action after another report highlights issues with Maine’s child welfare system
Dark Downeast
Maine-based true crime podcast tops charts after big announcement