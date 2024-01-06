First local European market of the new year

bangor
bangor(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Ingrid’s European Gift Shop & Sunnyside Greenhouse once again opened their doors to the community this Saturday.

Featuring vendors and their locally sourced goods inspired from around the world, this European market is a great place to pick up foods and gifts.

There were items such as fresh produce, meats, poultry, red deer venison, cheese, eggs, jams, and so much more. There was even various displays of homemade pastries and breads.

“This market is a family of vendors. We support each other. We work together well. It’s a nice community here. There’s a lot of good products.” said Ken Swett, owner of Ash Hill View Farm.

Sara Torrey, owner of Torrey’s Muffins & Cookies, said “I don’t have it today, but I make a maple walnut coffee cake, and I source my maple syrup from Bemis Farms. I get my blueberries from Worcester’s blueberries. Yeah, a lot of farmers markets all shop from each other.”

The vendors love meeting new people and seeing familiar faces from the community each weekend.

If you couldn’t stop in today, this market occurs each Saturday throughout the year.

For more information on times, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Expect quiet weather today with snow moving through Sunday. Watching Wednesday for another...
Snowy Sunday, potentially powerful storm by mid-week
a boil water order
Parts of Ellsworth under boil water order
Money and hammer,Wooden gavel
Woodville woman ordered to pay $100K in restitution
Shawn Ashworth mug
Incident at Bangor business leads to arrest