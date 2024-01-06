First local European market of the new year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Ingrid’s European Gift Shop & Sunnyside Greenhouse once again opened their doors to the community this Saturday.

Featuring vendors and their locally sourced goods inspired from around the world, this European market is a great place to pick up foods and gifts.

There were items such as fresh produce, meats, poultry, red deer venison, cheese, eggs, jams, and so much more. There was even various displays of homemade pastries and breads.

“This market is a family of vendors. We support each other. We work together well. It’s a nice community here. There’s a lot of good products.” said Ken Swett, owner of Ash Hill View Farm.

Sara Torrey, owner of Torrey’s Muffins & Cookies, said “I don’t have it today, but I make a maple walnut coffee cake, and I source my maple syrup from Bemis Farms. I get my blueberries from Worcester’s blueberries. Yeah, a lot of farmers markets all shop from each other.”

The vendors love meeting new people and seeing familiar faces from the community each weekend.

If you couldn’t stop in today, this market occurs each Saturday throughout the year.

For more information on times, you can visit their Facebook page.

