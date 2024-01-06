Celtics’ Derrick White meets Lewiston victims’ family at home game in Boston

BOSTON, MA (WMTW) - The family of one of the beloved victims of the Lewiston shooting were among the few to get up close and personal with a budding Celtics star.

Joshua Seal’s wife and four children were courtside at tonight’s home game in Boston against the Utah Jazz, and were able to meet Derrick White.

Before tonight’s game Derrick met with the family of Joshua Seal, whose life was tragically lost during the events that unfolded in Lewiston.



The Seal family communicates via sign language and taught Derrick how to sign his name 💚 pic.twitter.com/eFcsbYTXEq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2024

The Celtics posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Before tonight’s game Derrick met with the family of Joshua Seal, whose life was tragically lost during the events that unfolded in Lewiston.”

The Seal family communicates via sign language and taught Derrick how to sign his name.

To top it off, the Seal family got to celebrate the Celtics when they won 126-97.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.