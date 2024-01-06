Albion farm turns donated Christmas trees to goat treats

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season may be winding down, but animals at Albion’s Hart to Hart Farm are celebrating with a feast of fir!

“We have the Christmas tree drop off encouraging people to recycle their Christmas trees to bring them here to the farm for the goats to have as a tasty holiday treat,” explains Hart to Hart co-owner Linda Hartkopf.

They ask that all trees donated are free of tinsel and ornaments and are from a non-spray Christmas tree farm.

“The goats really love them,” Hartkopf says. “They’ll strip the trees right down and they’ll eat the bark and it’s a good nutritional treat for them on this cold wintry day.”

Not only does donating a tree provide the perfect excuse to hang out with goats, it’s also great for the environment.

Hartkopf says not only do the recycled trees provide food for the goats, it keeps them out of landfills: “Once we’re all done, we can burn the stems because there really isn’t much left at the end at all. So we can reduce it and help keep the environment clean.”

The donation event coincides with the farm’s cleanup efforts caused by storm and extreme wind damage.

“It just came in and it just tore right through the back of the barn,” Hartkopf describes. “So our dry cow barn, the roofs came off, it took down walls and moved concrete. It blew apart our milk cows’ roof so we had nothing left of there. It was pretty devastating. The cows were here, luckily no one was injured, no animals or people. But we were able to relocate our milking herd to five farms while we figure out our next steps for rebuilding.”

While the tree drop-off provides a great way for the community to recycle their Christmas trees, Hartkopf says the community support has been monumental in their barn reconstruction.

“I mean, from the bottom of our hearts, we’re just so grateful for the community, friends, and families that have supported us through this process, whether being here and helping physically or financially or just in their prayers. We are truly grateful to everyone that’s been able to help us through this process,” she says.

While the drop-off event was Saturday, they are still accepting donations from anyone who still has a Christmas tree they would like to recycle. To arrange a donation, visit their website or give them a call at (207) 692-4603.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.