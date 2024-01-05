Winter storm safety tips for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers

Snow storm in Maine
Snow storm in Maine(WABI)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - With the threat of snow storms approaching TV 5 spoke with the Senior Programs Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter about safety tips for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers.

Amy Angelo, the Senior Programs Manager reminds caregivers about the importance of being prepared and having extra supplies ready in the case of an emergency.

She suggests checking to make sure extra medication, clothing, and any other care supplies are all at hand in addition to typical emergency supply items.

Angelo also recommends planning ahead, if a non-essential appointment occurs during a storm to try to reschedule in advance.

One of the biggest threats to people with dementia or Alzheimer’s is the risk of wandering, especially during winter conditions.

Angelo emphasizes the importance of being ready for it by trying to prevent slips and watch for signs that a person may begin wandering.

She says, “taking precautions to prevent wandering, noticing any agitation or sundowning that might be occurring in person with dementia or Alzheimer’s. And like I said, controlling the environment, turning on lights earlier before it gets dark.”

“Exposing the person to sunlight you know during the day, and then as it gets later and colder you know keeping the environment well lit and quiet” Angelo adds.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline number that anyone can call with questions at 800-273-3900

Angelo also reminds caregivers to take care of themselves as well.

The Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter website has education programs and support groups available.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was...
Castine man sentenced for sending obscene images to child on Snapchat
Government Oversight Committee
Lawmakers call for action after another report highlights issues with Maine’s child welfare system
Dark Downeast
Maine-based true crime podcast tops charts after big announcement
5 Thing to do this weekend
Town of Orono
Orono Town Council to host potluck this weekend