Winter storm safety tips for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers

Maine (WABI) - With the threat of snow storms approaching TV 5 spoke with the Senior Programs Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter about safety tips for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers.

Amy Angelo, the Senior Programs Manager reminds caregivers about the importance of being prepared and having extra supplies ready in the case of an emergency.

She suggests checking to make sure extra medication, clothing, and any other care supplies are all at hand in addition to typical emergency supply items.

Angelo also recommends planning ahead, if a non-essential appointment occurs during a storm to try to reschedule in advance.

One of the biggest threats to people with dementia or Alzheimer’s is the risk of wandering, especially during winter conditions.

Angelo emphasizes the importance of being ready for it by trying to prevent slips and watch for signs that a person may begin wandering.

She says, “taking precautions to prevent wandering, noticing any agitation or sundowning that might be occurring in person with dementia or Alzheimer’s. And like I said, controlling the environment, turning on lights earlier before it gets dark.”

“Exposing the person to sunlight you know during the day, and then as it gets later and colder you know keeping the environment well lit and quiet” Angelo adds.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline number that anyone can call with questions at 800-273-3900

Angelo also reminds caregivers to take care of themselves as well.

The Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter website has education programs and support groups available.

