Waterville woman arrested on drug charges

Lisa Lee
Lisa Lee(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville woman was arrested after officials found drugs and paraphernalia in her car.

Police say 48-year-old Lisa Lee was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

They say they issued a search warrant on her truck on Waterville Road in Skowhegan Thursday afternoon after an investigation into the selling of illegal drugs in Somerset and Kennebec counties.

They found around $10,000 worth of drugs and paraphernalia.

Lee had two warrants out of Lincoln county, and was out on bail for unrelated charges in Kennebec county.

Lee is being held at Somerset county jail on $15,000 bail.

