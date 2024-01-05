Waterville murder suspect released from hospital, in police custody in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri (WABI) - The Waterville man accused of killing his coworker and involved in an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas was released from the hospital and is now in police custody.

20-year-old Spridal Hubiak is accused of killing his coworker, 52-year-old Angela Bragg of Waterville, at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville last week.

Hubiak fled the state and was found in Arkansas on Saturday.

Police say he led them on a chase and pointed a gun at officers, and an officer shot him.

According to Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Hubiak was taken to a jail in Missouri and is being held on a murder charge while charges are pending for the chase in Arkansas.

A prosecuting attorney in Arkansas has justified the shooting.

It is unknown at this time when he will be coming back to Maine.

