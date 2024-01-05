Residents escape burning home in Sebago, multiple departments required to put out blaze

SEBAGO, Maine (WMTW) - Crews from multiple towns responded to a two-alarm house fire in the Cumberland County town of Sebago.

Officials say the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. by a passerby Thursday night at 57 Kimball Corner Road.

Sebago Fire Chief Phillip Strike says there were two people in the home at the time, but rescue crews reported that they were able to get out safely.

The Chief quickly struck the second alarm, calling up out-of-town resources to assist. The chief says the fire at the old farmhouse was reportedly caused by a generator outside the home. The chief said the loss of power at the home was not related to the mid-December storm that knocked out power to thousands of Mainers for several days.

“We’re very grateful for the help we get from surrounding stations,” the chief said, attributing their ability to respond so quickly to their mutual aid partners. Crews from Naples, Denmark, Bridgton, Standish, Baldwin and Limington responded.

Crews from the Oxford County town of Denmark posted that they provided water with their tanker trucks, since the area does not have fire hydrants.

