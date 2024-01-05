Partly cloudy Saturday, snow on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the upper single digits to upper teens. It’ll be breezy as well, but mainly in the mountains, so wind chill values are going to feel closer to zero degrees in those locations. On Saturday we’ll start off the morning with some sunshine, but clouds are going to increase into the afternoon ahead of the low pressure system that’s going to impact us Saturday night and Sunday.

This system is going to bring us snow, with heavier amounts in southern Maine, moderate amounts in coastal Maine, and lighter amounts the farther north that you go. On average, we’re looking at 6-10″+ in southern parts of the state, the coast should expect 3-5″, and 1-3″ inland. Northern Maine will see less than an inch. It will also be breezy on Sunday with northeast winds gusting between 20 to 30 mph. Snow will taper off in the evening. Quieter conditions are expected on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Snowfall forecast for Sunday (WABI)

Our next system will be moving Tuesday night and Wednesday. This looks like it could be a major storm and FIRST ALERT DAY has already been issued for Wednesday. It looks like we will once again be dealing with strong southeast wind gusts, potentially up to 55 mph for inland areas and up to 65 mph along the coast. This could cause power outages as well as tree damage. The system looks like it’s trending warmer, so that’ll bring snowfall to northern portions of the state and then change over to rain, whereas southern areas are looking at a wintry mix changing to rain. This is still a few days out, so details are likely to change as we get closer.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows 9-19°. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the mountains.

SATURDAY: Sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs 16-25°. North wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Snow, heaviest in southern and coastal Maine. Snow will taper off in the evening. Highs 17-27°. Northeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to low 30s. West-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY: Snow, wintry mix, rain and strong winds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20-30 mph. Inland gusts: 35-55 mph. Coastal gusts: 55-65+ mph.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.