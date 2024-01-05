Orono Town Council to host potluck this weekend

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Anyone in Orono is invited to a potluck this Sunday!

The Orono Town Council and residents have been meeting for a monthly potluck since this past Fall.

These potlucks aim to be welcoming and interactive, including activities for kids, live music, and the opportunity for conversation.

The Town Council says this is a great opportunity to bring people together and build a strong community.

”Personal Connection is the best tool in existence to reach understanding and acceptance, belonging. And that’s what these events are all about. We’re making personal connections with people among citizens residents with counselors. So there’s a there’s a name to a face and and we get to know each other because we know people, it’s easy to work together with people to understand people, and that’s what we want to learn how to be all about,” said Dan Demeritt, Orono Town Councilor.

This month’s potluck will be on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Keith Anderson Community House on Bennoch Road.

Potluck (Town of Orono)

