‘Marty on the Mountain,’ dies at age 86

SARGENTS PURCHASE, New Hampshire (WMTW) - A long-time employee of WMTW-TV and a man well-known in the southern Maine area has died.

Marty Engstrom, known by viewers as ‘Marty on the Mountain,’ died Thursday afternoon at his home in Fryeburg, according to his family. He was 86 years old.

Marty worked for 38 years as an engineer at the WMTW transmission station on Mount Washington in Gorham, New Hampshire. Known for his weather reports from Mount Washington, he delivered weather conditions with a grin in his thick Maine accent.

“To clear up the biggest misconception in the north country, I am not now and never have been intentionally in the weather business,” he was fond of saying. “I’m a TV engineer, not a meteorologist!”

Marty said he didn’t know what the job as an engineer at the transmission station would entail when he started the job in the mid-1960s, fresh out of the Air Force.

“First day on duty, I was told, ‘Get a script written, you’re going to be on camera,’” he said. “Huh, who me? What?”

Remembering how he got his signature smile, Marty once said a supervisor told him he had to smile at the end of each of his on-air reports.

“So I forced a smile, and that’s become somewhat of a trademark since then,” he said.

Asked by Steve Minich on the day of his retirement about his favorite memory from working in some of the harshest conditions in New England, Marty said, “Well I think the best thing about this job always has been the view from the kitchen window, 130 miles on a clear day.”

By 2019, seventeen years after his retirement, Marty was inducted into the Maine Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Marty is loved and remembered by his children and grandchildren and by Mainers across the state.

“We at WMTW honor Marty for his years of service to our station and we will never forget his smile,” said WMTW News Director Amy Beveridge. “Our sincere condolences to his family.”

