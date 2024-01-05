Maine-based true crime podcast tops charts after big announcement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As true crime becomes more and more popular, the market has become saturated with books, tv series, podcasts, and more.

It can be hard to break through, but that’s exactly what one Mainer is doing this week.

“It’s really hard to keep a secret. Especially when it’s a secret that your biggest dream has come true,” said Kylie Low, creator and host, Dark Downeast.

Maine’s Kylie Low is on top of the world and the charts this week. Her podcast, Dark Downeast, is now part of audiochuck, one of the biggest podcast production companies in the world.

“Now I have the support of the world class team, which means I get to do what I love to do, which is the research, writing, and reporting and I have their support on everything else,” Low explained.

Dark Downeast shares true crime stories from across Maine and New England. A few years ago, it caught the attention of audiochuck founder Ashley Flowers, a household name in the world of true crime.

Low says their new partnership is a perfect fit.

“Everything she does and how she approaches these stories is how I have wanted to approach these stories. And so now to call her a colleague, a mentor, a friend and to hear her say my name, personally endorse my show. I’m sitting there in the dark at 5:00 a.m. just weeping,” Low said of the day of the announcement.

In the buildup to this announcement, Flowers and the rest of her team has been dropping different teasers - including one video on the Crime Junkie Instagram that has nearly 1.5 million views.

“There’s this little video of my side profile and people were trying to guess who I was. And they were guessing Kristen Bell, and Hilary Duff, and Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner. I was like, ‘That’s it, my life is made! People think I look like Reese Witherspoon.’ I’ll take it!” she said with a laugh.

All the attention has resulted in Dark Downeast shooting up the charts on both Apple and Spotify.

While it’s been a fun week for Kylie, she’s even more excited about what an increased listenership means for the cases she covers.

“The more people hearing these stories and more people hearing the names and the details of the cases but more than that, getting to know the humans at the center of each case, the better. and I know that the families that I work with, that’s all they want. They want people to pay attention. They want to know that their loved one isn’t forgotten,” Low said. “If more attention more ears can actually push these cases forward, that’s the ultimate goal.”

You can download and listen to Dark Downeast wherever you get your podcasts.

