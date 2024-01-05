Madawaska man killed by downed power lines after a car crash in Frenchville

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a car crash and electrocution death in Frenchville.

Shortly after midnight Friday, police were called to a single vehicle crash on the Airport Road.

The truck hit a utility pole and knocked down some wires.

The driver, a 20-year-old Madawaska man and his passenger, 19-year-old Curtis Levesque of Madawaska were able to get out of the truck.

Levesque tripped on a wire after getting out of the truck and was electrocuted, and died from his injuries.

The driver, who tried to help Levesque, was shocked and suffered minor injuries.

The driver was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center for his injuries.

Police believe speed and icy conditions were factors in the crash.

