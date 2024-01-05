Long-term care leaders host Call to Action for legislators on the state of Maine nursing homes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are just a few days into the second session.

One item that will be discussed in Augusta in the coming weeks is the concerning rate of nursing home closures across Maine.

The Maine Long Term Care Ombudsman Program says there is a need for further legislative action to address this trend.

They hosted a call to action alongside the Maine Health Care Association, North Country Associates, and MaineHealth with lawmakers this week to share some updated statistics.

Since 2014, 23 nursing homes have closed across Maine.

Nine of those closures have occurred since the start of the pandemic.

Last month, Maine DHHS announced it was issuing 19 million dollars in one-time Medicaid payments to about 80 Maine nursing facilities.

While that money will be used to support continued recovery from the pandemic, Angela Westhoff from the Maine Health Care Association says it’s not enough.

“Historically there has been a significant shortfall between the cost of providing care in nursing homes and what the state has reimbursed through the MaineCare program. That cost of care differentials is about $40 a day. Last year with the as-filed 2022 cost reports the shortfall was actually $96.5 million. So, $19 million is a good first step but it certainly does not close that gap. There have been some additional other one-time supplemental monies that have helped but we have sort of this chronic problem of underfunding,” explained Westhoff.

Westhoff says they will be holding an event next Thursday, January 11th in the Hall of Flags at the State House.

They will also be testifying on a number of bills this session.

