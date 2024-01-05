Lawmakers call for action after another report highlights issues with Maine’s child welfare system

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - Members of the state legislature’s Government Oversight Committee continue to scrutinize Maine’s child welfare system.

The annual report from Maine Child Welfare Ombudsman Christine Alberi was released this week and found ‘continued struggles’ with decision-making around child safety.

“Out of the 82 cases surveyed this year, 49 had substantial issues. Cases with substantial issues are defined as cases where there was a deviation from best practices, adherence to policy, or both that had a material effect on the safety and best interests of the children, or rights of the parents,” the report stated.

Tired of waiting, Republican state Sen. Jeff Timberlake wants the committee to advance legislation designed to address issues within the system.

“The one thing we can’t do is that we can’t not do something,” Timberlake told reporters outside the committee’s Friday meeting.

“Most folks are on the same page regardless of party,” said Democratic state Sen. Mike Tipping.

One bill, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Lisa Keim, would create a pilot program to recruit more case aides through an emergency resolve.

Timberlake plans to reintroduce a bill that would split the Office of Child and Family Services from Maine DHHS.

Committee members also discussed ways to better support caseworkers and foster families.

“Right now, they’re not getting paid what they deserve, the workloads are insane and that is compounding on our kids and leading to some incredibly bad outcomes here,” Tipping said.

In a written response to the report, Maine DHHS says they agree with 60% of the ombudsman’s findings.

The ombudsman did highlight positive findings that praised caseworkers.

“I think there’s some real clear steps that we can take. A lot of that is making sure we reverse this downward spiral for caseworkers and staffing to make sure child protective services is in a better place,” Tipping said.

