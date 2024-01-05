Hottest tickets in Maine! Local basketball phenoms return to the state

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine basketball phenoms Cooper and Ace Flagg are returning to the state this week, but if you don’t already have tickets to their games, you may be out of luck.

The brothers play for Montverde Academy of Florida, a prep school that is ranked by ESPN as the best high school basketball team in the country.

On Friday, Jan. 5, they will take on Gonzaga College High School, of Washington, DC at 7:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

The next day, on Jan. 6, they will play against CATS Academy of Boston at the Portland Expo at 6 p.m. The weekend doubleheader for the brothers from Newport is known as the Maine Event.

“The Maine event will feature two national powerhouses squaring off in Gonzaga (DC) and Montverde (FL), both of whom include numerous high-major Division 1 prospects,” Rob Noonan, GM, MADE Hoops and Senior Director of Events, said. “The homecoming of Cooper and Ace will be one for the ages, part of an event full of high-level basketball.”

Both games sold out within hours of tickets going on sale.

The games will be streamed on whou.live, which charges a subscription fee.

It’s an unprecedented event for Maine, giving basketball fans here a chance – perhaps a final one – to see an unprecedented player in his home state. When Cooper Flagg last played in a high school basketball game in Maine, he led Nokomis to the 2022 Class A championship, scoring 22 points with 16 rebounds against Falmouth as a freshman.

Cooper Flagg is the top-ranked basketball prospect in the nation and has committed to play for Duke University next season.

Cooper and Ace helped Nokomis High School win the Class A state title in Maine before transferring to Montverde Academy last season.

