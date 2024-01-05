Gracie Theatre in Bangor receives $1 million gift

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Gracie Theatre, located here on the campus of Husson University in Bangor, has just received a $1 million endowment gift that will help support future productions at the theatre.

“There is not a bad seat in this house,” said Sarah Cary Robinson, Vice President for Advancement. “The Gracie just is a wonderful community asset, and that’s both for the Husson community, as well as for the greater community.”

It’s a gift that will help the Gracie Theatre continue to provide quality performances for the Greater Bangor area for years to come.

The theatre, which seats nearly 500, is named for Grace McCollum, the granddaughter of longtime Husson trustee Hilda Hutchins McCollum.

The Hilda Hutchins McCollum Family Endowed Fund for the Gracie Theatre was established with funds from the Mimi Foundation.

This endowment recognizes McCollum’s love for Husson, the arts, and the city of Bangor.

When it’s not presenting a wide range of productions, the theatre also serves as an experimental learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications.

It’s also home to “The Nite Show.”

The show is filmed before a live studio audience with the help of NESCom staff and students.

Sarah “It’s fun to come in and see a live show produced and then know that our faculty and students are working together to learn the nuts and bolts of production in a real setting, in a show that will be broadcast on television a week or so later.”

It’s a venue that gives patrons an up-close, personal experience with the arts.

However, that comes at a cost.

That’s why donations like this are so important.

“This will help underwrite some of our shows,” Robinson said. “That was the beauty of it was that it will allow us to use the money in ways that we can best keep the Gracie going, have the facilities upkeep, while also bringing great shows in the future.”

For a full list of upcoming events at Gracie Theatre, visit: gracietheatre.com.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.