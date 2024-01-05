First round of increased, tiered pay for Maine’s child care workers issued

Maine (WMTW) - Around 7,000 Maine child care workers in the state are expected to benefit from increased and tiered stipends.

The pay increase is intended to help those in the child care industry remain in their profession while giving support to providers.

The money was approved in the biennial budget signed by Gov. Janet Mills last year. It doubles state funding for stipends to $30 million annually.

“These new enhanced and tiered stipends, the result of investments from my Administration and the Legislature, will help attract and retain more of the qualified workers we need to expand the availability and affordability of child care while strengthening our economy in the process,” Mills said.

The stipends were first introduced for child care workers in 2021. It used temporary federal funding before the Department of Health and Human Services picked up the stipends using state funding in October of 2022.

That year, funding provided $200 per worker per month.

Stipends have now increased to $275 for the first tier, $415 for the second tier, and $625 for the third tier.

Tier stipends are based on education and experience. An extra $100 will be given to those in the third tier to compensate them for money owed retroactively.

