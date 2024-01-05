Firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice into frigid lake

Firefighters in Waldo County are being hailed heroes after rescuing two dogs from an icy lake...
Firefighters in Waldo County are being hailed heroes after rescuing two dogs from an icy lake in Liberty Friday morning.(Liberty Fire & rRescue)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters in Waldo County are being hailed heroes after saving the lives of two dogs.

Liberty Fire and Rescue say they received several calls around 7:15 a.m. Friday about two dogs stranded on St. George Lake.

Officials say one of them had fallen through the ice.

Firefighters used water rescue equipment to get Pickles out of the water.

After they were able to warm him up, they were able to rescue Whimsey.

Liberty Fire Chief William Gillespie tells us the dogs had been missing since Thursday.

They were found on the lake nearly three miles from home.

He reminds dog owners of the importance of making sure dogs are tagged.

He says both Pickles and Whimsey had collars, which helped them quickly notify their owners.

Update: Owner has been found..... We need your help. Please share. We got a dog out of the water and another running around. We need the owner. One goes by the name of pickles and the other Whimsey.

Posted by Liberty Fire & Rescue - Maine on Friday, January 5, 2024

”If they’re not tagged, make sure they have the microchips so we can reunite the dog with you,” said Liberty Fire & Rescue Chief, William Gillespie. “But, obviously, dogs need to be secured at all times. It’s a situation that risks a lot of people’s lives to go out there and do this. It’s not that it was unnecessary, it was for a dog, and we want to make sure we reunite the dog but it is dangerous to go out there on the ice this time of year.”

No one was hurt during the rescue.

Chief Gillespie says both dogs were extremely hungry, but appeared to be okay.

The two are now back home safe and sound.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Marty on the Mountain
‘Marty on the Mountain,’ dies at age 86
Officials say the fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. by a passerby Thursday night at 57...
Residents escape burning home in Sebago, multiple departments required to put out blaze
Turning colder & breezy overnight. Sub-zero wind chill values likely through the first part of...
1/4/24 PM Weather
Maine state house reopened within an hour of being evacuated after bomb threat
Maine state house reopened within an hour of being evacuated after bomb threat