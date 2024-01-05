Fallen trees remain in the way for recovery efforts across Penobscot County

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just before the end of 2023, Governor Janet Mills announced that FEMA approved the state’s request to assess the storm damage done in December.

After the flooding, power outages and fallen trees, residents in Penobscot County are still recovering from December’s storm.

Officials just wrapped up their evaluations with federal officials, however many residents are still struggling with cleanup just ahead of another storm.

Bradley Nuding, the director of Penobscot county emergency management agency said during their observations, a lot of residents have made temporary repairs as they prepare for the storms ahead.

“We’re still well into the recovery efforts,” said Nuding. “Most of the people that need contractors are kind of hard to come by right now which is very difficult.”

In less than a week’s time, Maine could see another storm with high winds and blizzard like conditions.

“A lot of households just incurred a lot of unanticipated expenses due to the storm and there’s a lot of needs out there still currently and we’re working with our social service partners to fulfill some of those needs,” said Nuding.

Many parts of Maine dealt with high amounts of flooding in result of the recent storm, however here in Penobscot county, locals are facing tons of fallen trees.

“We were driving up the Pushaw lake road and off on the left-hand side of the hill you could see probably 60 to 70 trees that were all snapped in half,” said Nuding.

Andrea Fowler is a Penobscot County resident, and she has a large tree still on the ground in front of her yard.

She said as a Mainer she was shocked by the December storm and now her family home has this large tree still laying in their yard.

Now, as she and her family gather goods to prepare for the next storm, she says hopefully they’ll be ready for what’s to come.

“I’m just going to the grocery stores and stocking up on batteries, food, and making sure everything is charged up,” said Fowler.

“We were just kind of shocked because we’ve never had it before, nothing like that has ever happened here before.”

MEMA’s director said they are urging people to continue to follow forecasts and prepare themselves in advance.

Here are helpful tips on what to keep in an emergency car kit:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper with a brush

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

For more information from MEMA, you can head to their website or follow their Facebook page.

