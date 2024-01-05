Courtney England returns to the sideline after having second daughter

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Courtney England is back coaching the Black Bears after having her second daughter, Camryn, on Oct. 28.

“She was due five days before our first game. I kind of knew what five days after birth for an infant looked like, so it was a little nerve-racking about our timing, I would say, but people do this every day. Women go to work, and they’re pregnant. You can’t complain. They don’t complain,” said England, associate head coach.

England prefers a stroller to a baby bump while coaching.

“The pregnant thing is, the players are scared to pass you the ball. They don’t want to hit your belly. It’s all just strange. Everyone’s overly hyper-sensitive about you. You just think that you can do so much more than you can because you’re so used to doing it. There’s not a lot of movement going on around nine months,” said England.

The players love having Coach’s kid around.

“Oh my god, it’s the best thing ever. It’s just so cute. I love it. It’s great. Her taking care of a newborn baby, let alone her other child that she has too, and still putting in 110 percent with us on the court, is something special,” said Sarah Talon, sophomore guard.

England has a coaching tip for both her kids and players that she taught her older daughter, Skylar, when she was two.

“Fix your face. It’ll be okay. You don’t need to pout about it. You don’t need to put your head down. It’ll be okay,” said England.

“You never want to show how you’re feeling on your face. If something bad happens, don’t show it. Just move on,” said Jaycie Christopher, sophomore guard.

Her husband, TJ, and her Black Bears family are in her corner.

“Children are raised by a village of people. For us, our village here at Maine women’s basketball and our family has been such a blessing,” said England.

So what’s next for the Englands?

“I don’t know. That’s the million dollar question from anyone the second you get married, have your first kid, when’s the second one coming? I think we’re just taking it all in right now,” said England.

Camryn’s older sister, Skylar, is now four and a half.

Maybe Camryn will be a part of the 2042 recruiting class.

