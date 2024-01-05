Castine man sentenced for sending obscene images to child on Snapchat

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Castine man was sentenced in federal court in Bangor Friday to seven years for attempting to manipulate a 12-year-old into sending explicit images to him through Snapchat.

Last April 26-year-old Nicholas Wood pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor, attempting to possess child sexual abuse material, and obstructing a federal investigation.

Court records say in the summer of 2018, Wood used the app to send obscene pictures of himself to the child, tried to get her to engage in sex acts, and send pictures to him.

After he was told federal agents were investigating, they say he deleted the app and data from his phone.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

The Department of Justice says victimization can take place across every platform, including social media, messaging apps, gaming platforms, etc., and to make a CyberTipline Report, visit https://report.cybertip.org/.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted or abused, you can get help by calling the free, private 24-hour statewide sexual assault helpline at 1-800-871-7741

