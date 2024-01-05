Breezy & Cold Today, Watching Snow For Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see brighter, breezy and colder weather for our Friday. High pressure will provide most of us with mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds across northern and western areas. Highs will be in the upper teens to mid-20s but feel much colder with a gusty, northwest wind up to 25-30 MPH at times. Wind chills will be in the single numbers and teens at times. A secondary cold front is forecast to move through tonight making for slightly colder temperatures as we head into the weekend. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy through the overnight with lows mainly between 10°-20°. A west/northwest breeze will continue tonight with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills as low as -10° will be possible through the night.

Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds to start followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. The wind will be lighter and therefore wind chills won’t be as much of a factor. Low pressure is forecast to pass well to our south on Sunday. It looks like it will be close enough to graze us with some light snow during the day Sunday mainly for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. The more southerly route of this system will focus the heaviest snow across Southern Maine and points south through Central and Southern New England. With the northern edge expected to graze us... snowfall accumulations at this point are expected to be light with as much as 3″-6″ near the Midcoast through Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties and 1″-3″ expected for the Bangor region through Interior Downeast. Little to no accumulation expected north of Bangor. If the storm track pushes further south then we will need to adjust snowfall totals downward and vice versa if the track come a bit further north so stay tuned to updates but at this point it looks like snowfall will be on the light side. High temperatures on Sunday will be near 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere, warmest along the coast.

A bigger, more impactful storm is forecast to move into the region next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Strong low pressure is forecast to track to our north and west resulting in more rain and strong winds. Precipitation may start as snow and/or mix Tuesday night before changing to all rain from south to north Wednesday morning. A few inches of snowfall will be possible for areas north of Bangor before any changeover to rain occurs. More power outages and tree damage are possible with southeasterly winds possibly gusting in excess of 55 MPH especially closer to the coast. It’s still a long way out and there are lots of details to figure out so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs between 17°-27°. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 9°-19°, warmest along the coast. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Wind chills between 0° to -10° at times.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs between 17°-27°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, snow showers possible north. Light accumulations likely especially closer to the coast. Highs near 20° north and 20s to near 30° closer to the coast.

Monday: Brightening skies. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

