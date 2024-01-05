Arborists prepare for more possible storm damage

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - While some are still dealing with fallen trees from the storm two weeks ago, local arborists are anticipating even more damage to come with a possible windy storm on Wednesday.

“Last storm, the wind is becoming more prevalent and more extreme,” says Chris Cousins, owner of Hermon’s Cousins Tree Services. “I believe there’s going to be more risk. The ground is still very saturated, we don’t have a lot of frost in the ground, so there’ll be a lot of uproots, things of that nature, if we do get the amount of wind that they’re talking about.”

During the December 18th rainstorm, Cousins Tree Services assisted the town of Hermon along with Versant Power in cleaning up downed limbs and trees. Now, they’re gearing up to go out again this coming week.

When it comes to seeking services to clean up trees on your property or doing it yourself, Cousins says the most vital advice lies in personal comfortability and visual risk assessment.

“First step would be assess the risk. Is it on power lines, is it still hung up in the tree itself? Visual inspections are everything,” Cousins explains. “Trees, especially storm damaged trees, store a lot of energy inside of them and can become a massive hazard and turn into a trip to the emergency room fairly quick. Call somebody to have a look at it, whether it’s a power company or a tree service company like myself.”

Cousins adds that his company, along with many other local arborists, offer risk assessments for free.

He says if you have a chainsaw and protective gear, you can clean up your yard if you feel comfortable.

“Things that are already on the ground, smaller stuff, and you’re comfortable with running a chainsaw, which is one of the most dangerous tools in the industry, absolutely. Put the protective gear on, hearing protection, chaps. There’s a lot of stuff homeowners can do,” Cousins advises.

With that being said, if cleanup efforts require your feet to leave the ground, he says you need a license.

For a list of arborists around the state, visit Maine.gov’s website under the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry.

