Who is the best child artist? Maine police department hosts contest for Tonka truck

By WMTW
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine - Voting is now open in Fairfield to determine which budding child artist in town will win a refurbished Tonka dump truck.

The Fairfield Police Department has posted on their Facebook page seven pictures drawn and/or colored by children from town.

Voting is open until Thursday at noon and the person who gets the most votes will get the truck.

Make sure to go to the Fairfield Police Department Facebook page to vote.

The ages of the artists are attached to each picture - with some artists as young as three years old.

The truck was refurbished by Fairfield resident Mark Pantermoller.

