Vassalboro man faces charges after Greene home invasion

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE, Maine (WABI) - A Vassalboro man is facing nearly a dozen charges after police say he forced a woman to help him invade her neighbor’s home.

Authorities say 57-year old Scott John Hafford was already on bail conditions when he allegedly threatened three people with a gun in Greene on Wednesday

Around 1 a.m. in the morning, a female reported seeing an unfamiliar car in her driveway. When she went outside she was approached by an unknown man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun.

The man allegedly forced her into his car then drove to a neighbor’s home.

Deputies say Hafford threatened the man and another woman inside that home with a gun.

A third resident was able to get the gun away from Hafford until deputies arrived.

Hafford was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the struggle, then taken to jail.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Capital Judicial Center in Augusta
Maine courthouses evacuated Thursday due to threats
The dash and body camera videos do not show the moment Desmarais fires his weapon, but roughly...
Police dash, body camera video captures moments before police shooting in Portland
An affidavit states that the victim was 16 when the assaults occurred from November 2013...
Former teacher at school in Camden arrested over alleged sexual assault of student
Officials say the flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the...
Guests displaced by early morning fire at Skowhegan motel