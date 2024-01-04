Vassalboro man faces charges after Greene home invasion

GREENE, Maine (WABI) - A Vassalboro man is facing nearly a dozen charges after police say he forced a woman to help him invade her neighbor’s home.

Authorities say 57-year old Scott John Hafford was already on bail conditions when he allegedly threatened three people with a gun in Greene on Wednesday

Around 1 a.m. in the morning, a female reported seeing an unfamiliar car in her driveway. When she went outside she was approached by an unknown man wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun.

The man allegedly forced her into his car then drove to a neighbor’s home.

Deputies say Hafford threatened the man and another woman inside that home with a gun.

A third resident was able to get the gun away from Hafford until deputies arrived.

Hafford was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the struggle, then taken to jail.

