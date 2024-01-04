Spirit of Blue awards $4,000+ grant to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department received a generous grant Thursday.

Spirit of Blue foundation awarded $4,425 to the department, which was used to equip all 33 patrol deputies with Guardian Angel lights. The lights have various functions in aiding officers during traffic stops and more with hands-free lighting.

Spirit of Blue was founded through the Parola Foundation, after it was disbanded after 20 years. Both organizations are in memory of late Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parola, who died in the line of duty in 1994.

Spirit of Blue, originated by Parola’s son, continues the Parola Foundation’s mission of ensuring police departments have up-to-date safety equipment and training. While the original foundation focused on Maine departments, Spirit of Blue provides grants nationwide. Despite its wider focus, the foundation makes a point to award Maine departments with grants every year in Jeffrey’s memory.

At the sheriff’s office Thursday, the Parola family including Jeffrey’s parents and stepparents were there to present officers with the check.

“His name is still out there and he’s helping people, he’s saving lives. It’s wonderful,” says Jeffrey’s mother Judith Raymond of the importance of continuing her son’s legacy.

Jeffrey’s father John Parola echoes this sentiment: “That’s correct, it’s just almost like he’s still working but in a different way.”

