Richmond man arrested after allegedly setting family member's home on fire

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - A Richmond man was arrested for allegedly setting his family’s house on fire Thursday morning.

The Fire Marshal’s office says crews were called just after seven to the home on Arnie Drive in Richmond.

Three people were able to get out safely, but a cat died in the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was started by 40-year-old Robert Jolly started the fire in the garage.

The home is a total loss.

Jolly was charged with arson and taken to Two Bridges Jail.

