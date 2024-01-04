Pope Memorial Humane Society offering low-cost rabies vaccines on Saturday

THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to get a rabies shot for your pet you’ll have a chance to do so this weekend at a lower cost.

On Saturday from 11am-1pm The Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston will be offering $15 rabies vaccines.

Although they have noted that they will stay open to ensure any pets that come in get the care that they need.

The clinic is done twice a year by the shelter as they encourage everyone to help protect their pet from rabies.

“When you’re looking to adopt an animal at the shelter, one of the big things we need from you, if you have other animals, is proof of rabies vaccine. So if you have a dog or a cat at home and you’re looking to add someone else to your household, and they’re not up to date or it’s just it’s been a while you’re not sure. This is how we can remedy that,” said Kasey Bielecki the Marketing and Public Relations Manager at the shelter.

The rain or snow date is set for January 13th.

You can register for the clinic by following this link.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.