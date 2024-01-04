Police dash, body camera video captures moments before police shooting in Portland

By WMTW
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Video capturing the moments surrounding a deadly police shooting in December is now being made public.

Kyle Desmarais, 42, was killed after exchanging gunfire with officers before midnight on December 17 on an exit ramp from I-295.

The Portland Police Department shared four clips capturing portions of the event on YouTube.

In the videos, Desmarais is seen getting out of his car and raising a gun before walking toward officers.

Police were looking for Desmarais in connection with a reported aggravated assault, according to a press release issued last month.

The dash and body camera videos do not show the moment Desmarais fires his weapon, but roughly 20 shots are heard in a matter of seconds.

It’s unclear which of the shots were fired by Desmarais and how many were fired by police.

Police say Desmarais died at the scene.

The officers weren’t hurt but their cruisers were shot.

The case is now being investigated by the office of Maine’s Attorney General, which is standard procedure.

Portland police declined to comment Wednesday, citing the investigation.

