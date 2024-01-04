Mt. Abram’s Darren Allen wins national coaching award

“It is extremely awesome, and it kind of hasn’t hit me yet when I hear it,” said Allen.
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONG, Maine (WABI) - Mt. Abram boys soccer completed an 18-0 season while only allowing three goals, leading to the school’s first Class C State Championship in its 53-year history.

“It is extremely awesome, and it kind of hasn’t hit me yet when I hear it,” said Allen.
“It is extremely awesome, and it kind of hasn’t hit me yet when I hear it,” said Allen.(WABI)

Roadrunners head coach Darren Allen won the United Soccer Coaches’ Small Public Schools National Coach of the Year Award after the unforgettable campaign.

Allen advanced through the ranks of Maine and New England Small Public Schools Coach of the Year to the top honor.

“It is extremely awesome, and it kind of hasn’t hit me yet when I hear it. It is very weird and unfamiliar, but it is very cool. I’m very humbled and honored. It’s because of them that I’m being honored for this award. My coaching staff is second-to-none. Glenn Mirlocca and Jason Wing are always there within a moment’s notice if I need to ask a question. They’re there. Of course, the team, what else can you say?” said Allen.

Allen and the Roadrunners built a state championship team with their A-O “As One” team motto, goals, and ethics.

He added now it’s time to go for a repeat after losing six “very impactful” seniors.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

"It’s been all work this offseason. We’ve all worked to get here, where we’re at right now,”...
Old Town Coyotes off to 6-0 start
Thursday’s road tipoff between the Black Bears and UMass Lowell is at 6 p.m. The game will be...
Maine women’s basketball set for conference schedule
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Maine women's basketball set for conference schedule
WABI TV5 News at 5:00
Old Town Coyotes off to 6-0 start