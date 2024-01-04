Mt. Abram’s Darren Allen wins national coaching award

STRONG, Maine (WABI) - Mt. Abram boys soccer completed an 18-0 season while only allowing three goals, leading to the school’s first Class C State Championship in its 53-year history.

Roadrunners head coach Darren Allen won the United Soccer Coaches’ Small Public Schools National Coach of the Year Award after the unforgettable campaign.

Allen advanced through the ranks of Maine and New England Small Public Schools Coach of the Year to the top honor.

“It is extremely awesome, and it kind of hasn’t hit me yet when I hear it. It is very weird and unfamiliar, but it is very cool. I’m very humbled and honored. It’s because of them that I’m being honored for this award. My coaching staff is second-to-none. Glenn Mirlocca and Jason Wing are always there within a moment’s notice if I need to ask a question. They’re there. Of course, the team, what else can you say?” said Allen.

Allen and the Roadrunners built a state championship team with their A-O “As One” team motto, goals, and ethics.

He added now it’s time to go for a repeat after losing six “very impactful” seniors.

