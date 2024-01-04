Mount View boys basketball off to strong start to season

The players explained the reasons behind their strong play as the Mustangs stand at 5-1
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - The Mount View Mustangs boys basketball team has stormed out of the gates with a 5-1 start.

They’re on a three-game winning streak spanning back to Dec. 23.

“We’ve tried playing a run and gun offense for the most part. We try working on our defense as much as possible. It’s been hard for us rebounding, but I think we’ve done pretty well for that for the most part. Our transition lay-ups have been our strong suit,” said Wyatt Evensen, senior guard.

“Our bond is really good. We’ve been playing with each other for a very long time. We just communicate very well. We know where each other are on the court,” said Noah Hurd, senior point guard.

Mount View returns to action on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. when it travels to Lincoln Academy.

Then, it’s back home to face Winslow on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

