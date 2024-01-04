Mostly Cloudy With Scattered Snow Showers Today, Much Colder Air Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Thursday will feature a cold front crossing the state as well as an area of low pressure passing well to our south. The cold front will bring us some scattered snow showers and possibly a few heavier snow squalls as it moves through. The northern edge of the area of low pressure passing to our south will graze Coastal Downeast areas with some snow showers or mixed rain and snow showers as it moves by. Overall the bulk of the snow shower activity is expected to be light with minimal accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible in spots especially across the north. Temperatures will remain on the milder side with highs in the 30s to near 40°, warmest along the coast. Winds increase out of the northwest behind the cold front this evening... ushering much colder air into the region during the night. Skies will clear out and temperatures will drop to the single numbers to near 10° across the north and low to mid-teens closer to the coast. Northwest winds could gusts to 30-35 MPH at times tonight which will make it feel much colder with wind chills ranging from 0° to -15° at times.

We’ve got brighter, breezy and colder weather on tap for our Friday. High pressure will provide us with mostly sunny skies Friday. Highs will be in the 20s but feel much colder with a gusty, northwest wind up to 25-30 MPH at times. Wind chills will be in the single numbers and teens at times. Another cold front is forecast to move through Friday night making for slightly colder temperatures as we head into the weekend. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds to start followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the 20s for most spots. We’ll keep an eye on a storm forecast to move south of New England... well south of Maine on Sunday. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to how far north the storm’s precipitation makes it. Precipitation types won’t be a question as the air mass will be cold enough for all snow. Right now, it looks like the best chance for snow will be areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with a few inches of accumulation possible especially closer to the coast. Snow showers will be possible for areas further north.

It looks like we’ve got a bigger, more impactful storm heading our way next week in the Tuesday night/Wednesday timeframe. This storm could bring snow, mix and rain to the state along with strong southeasterly winds. The potential is there for significant snowfall across the northern half of the state and more power outages and tree damage with southeasterly winds possibly gusting in excess of 55 MPH especially closer to the coast. It’s still a long way out and there are lots of details to figure out so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow showers may mix with rain along the coast. Highs in the 30s. Light winds will become west/northwest 5-15 MPH this afternoon.

Tonight: Clearing skies, breezy and much colder. Lows between 8°-18°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. Wind chills between 0° to -15° at times.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs in the 20s to near 30°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. Wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in upper teens to mid-20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, snow showers possible elsewhere. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

