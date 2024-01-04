Mills weighs in on Maine secretary of state’s decision to remove Trump from primary ballot

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills is weighing in on the Secretary of State Shenna Bellows decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

In a statement released Thursday, a Mills spokesperson said in part, “The Governor recognizes that the Secretary of State was required by Maine statute to rule on the petition before her, and she respects the deliberations that the Secretary undertook to arrive at her decision.”

It went on to say, “While the Secretary was required by law to rule on the petition, the Governor believes that the question of whether former President Trump violated the 14th amendment is a question that must be answered by the courts – and she believes it should be done so nationally rather than in a piecemeal fashion state-by-state.”

The governor also condemned the threats of violence that Bellows and her staff have dealt with since the decision.

Meanwhile the state’s top GOP leaders are calling Bellows “unfit” for the role and want to impeach her.

Bellows says she was just doing her duty.

As she, and Maine voters, await the state Superior Court’s ruling by Jan. 17, Bellows said that whatever the courts decide, she will uphold that decision.

