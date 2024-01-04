Maine’s Secretary of State faces Impeachment over decision to disqualify Trump primary ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A formal resolution has been introduced to impeach Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State.

That’s according to the Republican leaders who say Maine voters have lost their confidence in her office.

Secretary Bellows says, she was just doing her job.

“A monumental decision was made by the Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows,” said Trey Stewart who is the senate republican minority leader.

It was her decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the Maine presidential primary ballot in March.

“I made my decision based on the weight of the evidence presented at the hearing and the Constitution,” Shenna bellows, Maine Secretary of State said.

Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham says Bellows made the decision for her political gain down the line.

”A political move that has very terrifying and dangerous consequences, a move that says ‘I, as the Secretary of State, have the ability to remove someone from the ballot just based on my own person feelings with no adjudication of the law,’” Faulkingham said.

Faulkingham also says Bellows suspended her decision because it acknowledges that it was the wrong choice but Bellows says it was done to allow due process.

”Now, Mr. Trump has appealed to Superior Court as is his Constitutional right and as I acknowledged on the final page of my decision in which I suspended the effect of my decision delaying any removal from the ballot pending court appeal,” Bellows said.

While Stewart acknowledges that Secretary Bellows had the right to make that decision, he says it was still the wrong choice.

”In my opinion, an attempt to get national headlines. There’s been other cases that have been overturned in other state courts. I expect the same is likely going to be the case here in Maine,” Stewart said.

Now, they seek to not only remove her from her seat, but they also hope to change the rights given to election officials in the future.

For Bellows, it’s all part of her duty.

”It will be unprecedented from an elected official to be removed for doing their duty under the law and the Constitution of the United States. I have confidence in the quality of the work that I have done, and the integrity of the decision and its process and I have confidence that our department will run another free safe and secure election in 2024,” Bellows said.

