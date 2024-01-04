Maine state house reopened within an hour of being evacuated after bomb threat

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine state house was busy Wednesday for its first day back to a new legislative session.

But all of that came to a halt, hours later when the Capitol Police had to evacuate everyone from the building due to a bomb threat.

Luckily, it was all a hoax.

Crowds of people advocating for various causes waited in line for their turn in the state house.

“Obviously very busy day here at the state house with all of the legislative activity,” Capitol police chief Matthew Clancy said.

Clancy says everything was going well until they got an email.

“At some point in the early afternoon, we were made aware of an email threat that there might have been explosives in the State House,” he said.

Capitol police acted immediately to evacuate the building.

“So, there are actually a couple of different systems that are utilized for the alert. In addition to that is the old fashion way where you just send boots to follow up to ensure folks are aware and and we are getting them out,” Clancy said.

Within an hour, the state house was cleared.

“The state police provided a couple of bomb detective dogs, and they swept the building and determined it tot be clear and clean, and we reopened for business about 45 minutes later,” Clancy said.

The bombed threat also caused a disruption to multiple state capitols across the Country.

“it’s sort of becoming accustomed to what unfortunately is a new normal, these types of incidents will continue to occur.” Clancy said.

Still, they take every threat seriously.

“We want to make sure that we are reacting reasonably, evaluating the threat and doing our best to ensure that we and our environment are safe.

While nothing came of the threat, Clancy says it is a growth opportunity.

“We see these opportunities as frustrating, as troubling as they can be. We see the opportunity to review what we are doing now, and what systems we have in place, and we are looking to always get better. So, we will take a good hard look at yesterday’s events and today’s events, and see what might be out there to help us be efficient,” Clancy said.

The legislative session will continue next week.

