Maine jogger hit by car, seriously hurt
Officials say the woman has multiple serious injuries
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTISFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A woman was seriously hurt Thursday morning when she was hit by a car while jogging in Otisfield.
Officials say the woman was hit head-on along Route 121 near the Otisfield Town Office at about 6:30 a.m.
They were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by PACE Ambulance with what were described as multiple serious injuries. Police said she was in critical condition.
A portion of Route 121 was closed for a short time.
Information about the driver was not immediately available.
