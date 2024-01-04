Maine jogger hit by car, seriously hurt

OTISFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A woman was seriously hurt Thursday morning when she was hit by a car while jogging in Otisfield.

Officials say the woman was hit head-on along Route 121 near the Otisfield Town Office at about 6:30 a.m.

They were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston by PACE Ambulance with what were described as multiple serious injuries. Police said she was in critical condition.

A portion of Route 121 was closed for a short time.

Information about the driver was not immediately available.

