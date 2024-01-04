Maine expert shares cleaning, organization tips for the New Year

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A recent study found the top New Year’s resolutions for 2024 include improving finances and fitness. If you’ve been there, done that and are looking for a different way to start fresh this year, what about taking a look inside your home?

“You’re not the only one that has a messy house. Don’t feel like your house is the only one that’s messy. That’s why I have a job,” said Erica Ellis, owner, Your Best Nest.

Your Best Nest is a Hermon-based company offering commercial and residential cleaning and organization services.

If you want to clean your space like a pro, Ellis has some tips.

“The best way I think to start is with your living areas. Set a timer on your phone for 20 minutes, get the kids to bed and pick up everything off the floor, wipe down your kitchen. I know dishes can be daunting, but just do them. That is the key, to just keep the kitchen clean, tidy everything up, and it makes the morning a lot better. If you’re going to clean for 10 or 15 minutes just focus on the living areas, your kitchen. When you do the dishes, clean the sink. Tidy up the shoes and sweep around where you put your shoes because that’s where the dirt always collects. I know I have two pets as well. Move the rugs a little bit and get underneath. It just makes a huge difference,” Ellis said.

If you want to make it even easier on yourself, Ellis suggests tackling small messes as they pop up.

“I have a container of Lysol wipes in almost every single room of my house. If there’s a tiny spill, or you see a little dust, or you are in the bathroom and your four year old makes a mess on the toilet you can just easily wipe it up,” she said.

Just a few minutes every day will go a long way.

“It’s just time it’s the time you get back on the weekends. I hear a lot of clients say, ‘Well, I spend two or three hours on the weekend cleaning.’ It’s because they don’t spend the 15 or 20 minutes each day. Just put your kids to bed and set your timer. Honestly, some days I have to do it too,” said Ellis.

On the organization side, Erica suggests what she calls the six-month rule.

If you go six months without using something, it’s time to get rid of it - whether it’s tossing old takeout menus in the trash or donating a sweater that no longer fits.

But she says take it slow. Go one junk drawer or closet at a time so you don’t overwhelm yourself.

