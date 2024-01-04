Maine couple publishes children’s book ‘Lumpy’s Gift’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Christopher Packard is making a return to TV5′s Book Club with a book he created with his wife, Jill Packard.

Their book “Lumpy’s Gift” is a children’s picture book.

The official book launch for “Lumpy’s Gift” is Saturday, Jan. 27 at Equinox Studio in Brewer from 1-3 p.m.

Lumpy's Gift book launch
Lumpy's Gift book launch(Christopher Packard and Jill Packard)

Summary: “Lumpy’s Gift” is a delightful fable about how all those little trials help make it possible to find your true potential. In this light-hearted fable, Lumpy, a lump of clay, is taken from his home by a well-meaning potter who does “terrible” things to Lumpy. But by the end, Lumpy has become something extraordinary, something he never knew he wanted to be. The book includes a parent and teacher’s discussion guide to the story and an introduction to the basics of pottery.

Christopher Packard is also the author of “Mythical Creatures of Maine.”

Find more books by Maine authors by visiting BookMarks- Maine on Facebook and Instagram.

