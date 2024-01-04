Maine couple publishes children’s book ‘Lumpy’s Gift’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Christopher Packard is making a return to TV5′s Book Club with a book he created with his wife, Jill Packard.

Their book “Lumpy’s Gift” is a children’s picture book.

The official book launch for “Lumpy’s Gift” is Saturday, Jan. 27 at Equinox Studio in Brewer from 1-3 p.m.

Summary: “Lumpy’s Gift” is a delightful fable about how all those little trials help make it possible to find your true potential. In this light-hearted fable, Lumpy, a lump of clay, is taken from his home by a well-meaning potter who does “terrible” things to Lumpy. But by the end, Lumpy has become something extraordinary, something he never knew he wanted to be. The book includes a parent and teacher’s discussion guide to the story and an introduction to the basics of pottery.

Christopher Packard is also the author of “Mythical Creatures of Maine.”

