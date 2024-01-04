Lawrence wrestler Colby Nadeau reaches 100 career wins

He notched the accomplishment on Dec. 9 in Bucksport
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence wrestler Colby Nadeau made history with a trip to Belfast on Dec. 9.

He notched the accomplishment on Dec. 9 in Bucksport
He notched the accomplishment on Dec. 9 in Bucksport(WABI)

The Bulldog notched his 100th career win.

Nadeau said he’s been able to craft his finesse style over the years from different coaches while he competes as an independent.

He said his go-to is the slide-by move, adding that opponents know it’s coming sometimes.

Nadeau’s years of dedication to the sport have led him here.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was in second grade. Everything’s been leading up to this. All the youth tournaments and practices, none of that matters (at the time) in youth. It all just is for high school. Everything adds up to this,” said Nadeau, senior 144 lb. wrestler.

Nadeau estimated that he’s earned 40-50 pins.

He still hopes to become the first state wrestling champion in Lawrence history and reach 150 wins after losing his freshman season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

The players explained the reasons behind their strong play as the Mustangs stand at 5-1
Mount View boys basketball off to strong start to season
WABI TV5 News at 11
Mount View boys basketball off to strong start to season
WABI TV5 News at 11
Mt. Abram’s Darren Allen wins national coaching award
“It is extremely awesome, and it kind of hasn’t hit me yet when I hear it,” said Allen.
Mt. Abram’s Darren Allen wins national coaching award