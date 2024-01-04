Lawrence wrestler Colby Nadeau reaches 100 career wins

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence wrestler Colby Nadeau made history with a trip to Belfast on Dec. 9.

The Bulldog notched his 100th career win.

Nadeau said he’s been able to craft his finesse style over the years from different coaches while he competes as an independent.

He said his go-to is the slide-by move, adding that opponents know it’s coming sometimes.

Nadeau’s years of dedication to the sport have led him here.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was in second grade. Everything’s been leading up to this. All the youth tournaments and practices, none of that matters (at the time) in youth. It all just is for high school. Everything adds up to this,” said Nadeau, senior 144 lb. wrestler.

Nadeau estimated that he’s earned 40-50 pins.

He still hopes to become the first state wrestling champion in Lawrence history and reach 150 wins after losing his freshman season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

