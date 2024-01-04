Kennebec County man arrested as suspect in Greene home invasion, burglary

GREENE, Maine (WMTW) - Androscoggin County investigators say a Kennebec County man is in custody and facing nearly a dozen charges after they say he forced a woman to help him invade her neighbor’s home.

Scott John Hafford, 57, of Tabor Hill Road in Vassalboro, was reportedly arrested Wednesday morning after a resident on Longley Road in Greene reported a home invasion.

At around 1 a.m., a female resident reported seeing an unfamiliar car in her driveway, and when she went outside to see who it was, she faced an unknown man who she said was wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun.

The man, who sheriff’s deputies say was later found to be Hafford, allegedly forced her back inside before making her get into his car and drive to a neighbor’s home.

When the neighbor answered the woman’s knock at his front door, he reportedly found her and Hafford, who was still armed. Deputies say Hafford pointed his gun at him, and once inside with the female resident, threatened the man and another woman inside.

A third resident of the home, described by officials as a male, “was quickly alerted” to the incident, and he and the man who answered the door for Hafford were able to get the gun away from him until deputies arrived.

None of the neighbors involved were hurt. They were not identified by name or age, nor are the home addresses being released by officials.

Hafford is now faced with a list of charges, including kidnapping, two counts of burglary, three counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault.

As he was already out on bail at the time of the alleged incident for two counts of terrorizing in another county and operating under the influence, Hafford is also charged with violating conditions of release and illegal possession of a firearm in this latest incident.

Having received treatment for injuries he received during the struggle, Hafford is now being held at the Androscoggin County Jail, on $150,000 cash bail. The incident remains under investigation by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.