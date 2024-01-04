Guests displaced by early morning fire at Skowhegan motel

Officials say the flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the...
Officials say the flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the structure.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - An early morning fire Wednesday at a Skowhegan motel displaced four guests but didn’t cause any major damage to the building, according to Skowhegan’s fire chief.

He tells the Morning Sentinel fire crews responded to the Whispering Pines Motel on Waterville Road shortly after 1 a.m.

The fire was caused accidentally by “improper disposal of smoking materials,” according to the chief.

Flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the structure.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

The dash and body camera videos do not show the moment Desmarais fires his weapon, but roughly...
Police dash, body camera video captures moments before police shooting in Portland
An affidavit states that the victim was 16 when the assaults occurred from November 2013...
Former teacher at school in Camden arrested over alleged sexual assault of student
Scott John Hafford was arrested Wednesday morning after a resident on Longley Road in Greene...
Kennebec County man arrested as suspect in Greene home invasion, burglary
Maine’s Secretary of State faces Impeachment over decision to disqualify Trump primary ballot
Maine’s Secretary of State faces Impeachment over decision to disqualify Trump primary ballot