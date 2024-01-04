Guests displaced by early morning fire at Skowhegan motel

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - An early morning fire Wednesday at a Skowhegan motel displaced four guests but didn’t cause any major damage to the building, according to Skowhegan’s fire chief.

He tells the Morning Sentinel fire crews responded to the Whispering Pines Motel on Waterville Road shortly after 1 a.m.

The fire was caused accidentally by “improper disposal of smoking materials,” according to the chief.

Flames were contained to the outside of the building and did not affect the structure.

