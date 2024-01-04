Governor’s Restaurants are giving away gift cards to their locations and other restaurants around Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One Maine chain is starting off the New Year by helping other businesses.

“We’re giving away Governor’s gift cards during January, but we’re also picking some of our favorite restaurants around the state that we’d like to eat at and give away a gift card for there as well,” said Jason Clay, owner of Governor’s Restaurants.

The turn of a new year can be a slow time for restaurants for a number of reasons.

“Everybody’s on a diet or coming off in the holiday season or the weather, you know is hit or miss right with the forecast. Who knows what’s going to happen?” explained Clay.

So, they’re working to boost business for their locations and for other restaurants around the state.

“We’ve had a ton of people enter and it’s been very positive so far. I think it’s a pretty cool idea. We’ve given away stuff on our Facebook page before it’s nothing new for us. But I thought it was pretty cool to highlight you know, just some pretty cool restaurants around the state,” said Clay.

And as a decades-old Maine establishment, the folks at Governor’s are happy to be an encouraging part of the state’s restaurant community.

“Governor’s has been around for a long time. When I think about a lot of the new restaurants that are up and coming. We were in that position 60 years ago, where we were struggling to get by every day. But it was hit or miss whether Governor’s was going to survive. And the restaurant community in Maine, it’s really that it’s one big community. We’re all looking out for each other. We all are cheering for each other and want each restaurant to be successful. There’s people are doing a ton of great stuff around the state and it’s our pleasure to kind of take our platform we have a lot of followers on Facebook and try to spread some of that, that cheer and highlight some of the restaurants that are doing some really cool stuff,” said Clay.

Currently, they have announced giveaways for restaurants in Bangor, Ellsworth and Presque Isle and will be announcing more throughout January. So, if you’re interested...

“Go to our main Governor’s restaurant brand page. We’re sharing those posts on there, make sure that you click on the particular posts you can enter on each post. Basically, you liked the post, you share it and then you tag somebody that you want to take out to eat. It’s a pretty cool opportunity to call to eat a couple of times during the month and support those restaurants,” said Clay.

Governor’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/governorsrestaurant/

