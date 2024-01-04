Gov. Mills to deliver State of the State address Jan. 30

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is getting ready to deliver her State of the State Address to a live audience of lawmakers.

Mills announced Thursday she will deliver the address in the House Chamber on January 30th at 7 p.m.

In her remarks, Mills is expected to highlight the resilience and resolve of Maine people over the past year, especially the last several months which were marked by the tragedy in Lewiston and last month’s severe wind, rain, and flooding, among other challenges.

“Over the past year, and in particular the last several months, the resilience and resolve of Maine people has been tested mightily – by the horrific tragedy in Lewiston in October, the severe wind and rain storm in December, and the many other challenges we have faced along the way. But in these difficult moments, the people of Maine have banded together in support of one another, their communities, and our state like never before,” Governor Mills wrote in her letter. “While at times it may be difficult to see hope, I see it every day in the simple acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity by people across our state. And it is because of Maine people – because of their unyielding resilience and resolve in the hardest of times – that I feel more confident in the future of our state and in our ability to address our challenges than ever before.”

The Governor also will outline policy proposals.

