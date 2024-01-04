Former teacher at school in Camden arrested over alleged sexual assault of student

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A former teacher at an independent school in Camden was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student over a decade ago, according to Pen Bay Pilot.

34-year old Clifford Barnes is charged with four counts of gross sexual assault, one count of unlawful sexual touching, and one count of unlawful sexual contact.

Barnes made his initial appearance in Knox County Court on December 27, according to the publication.

An affidavit states that the victim was 16 and attending the Wayfinder School when the assaults occurred from November 2013 through the mid part of 2014.

Barnes was employed by the school as a teacher and overnight counselor.

Erica Gates, Head of Schools for Wayfinder, issued a statement to Pen Bay Pilot stating in part- “Wayfinder has placed, and continues to place, the safe education of its students at the forefront of its mission. We have no further comment at this time as we, like law enforcement, are gathering information.”

