Elected officials in Penobscot County present proposal for fire & EMS services

ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The cost of EMS & fire services has become a problem all over New England and especially rural Maine.

People gathered for the first public hearing for a solution to that problem within some towns in Penobscot County at Enfield station school.

Since 2022, elected officials in towns such as Howland, Enfield, Burlington and more have come together to find a way to fund the expansion of EMS and fire services.

In many instances, residents in small towns have faced longer wait times when placing emergency calls.

Therefore a proposal was put together by officials to establish the Central Maine Highlands Fire and EMS District #1, a fire and EMS hub that’ll serve multiple towns affordably and efficiently.

The fire chief of Howland says it’s worth every penny to ensure their citizens are taken care of in any situation.

“It’s been extremely frustrating to try to change with the times, to ensure that we have a response when somebody calls 911 within these little communities and it seems that we sort of just can’t keep up with the times,” said McNally.

“We can’t seem to react or change fast enough. There’s no secret that there’s major issues with fire and EMS around the country. We’ve had eight communities come together to establish a sustainable solution so that when somebody dials 911 there’s always somebody to respond to that.”

McNally said most of the feedback from citizens has been positive, however a few points of criticism have been raised.

A couple of residents voiced their concerns about the taxpayer cost and the agreement not requiring the board members being from the district.

There will be more meetings to educate the communities and hear feedback on the proposal on Friday, Jan. 12 at 3PM and at 6PM at Enfield Station School.

The final vote for this proposal will be in March 2024.

