Elected officials in Penobscot County present proposal for fire & EMS services

Central Maine Highlands Fire & EMS District 1 meeting
Central Maine Highlands Fire & EMS District 1 meeting(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The cost of EMS & fire services has become a problem all over New England and especially rural Maine.

People gathered for the first public hearing for a solution to that problem within some towns in Penobscot County at Enfield station school.

Since 2022, elected officials in towns such as Howland, Enfield, Burlington and more have come together to find a way to fund the expansion of EMS and fire services.

In many instances, residents in small towns have faced longer wait times when placing emergency calls.

Therefore a proposal was put together by officials to establish the Central Maine Highlands Fire and EMS District #1, a fire and EMS hub that’ll serve multiple towns affordably and efficiently.

The fire chief of Howland says it’s worth every penny to ensure their citizens are taken care of in any situation.

“It’s been extremely frustrating to try to change with the times, to ensure that we have a response when somebody calls 911 within these little communities and it seems that we sort of just can’t keep up with the times,” said McNally.

“We can’t seem to react or change fast enough. There’s no secret that there’s major issues with fire and EMS around the country. We’ve had eight communities come together to establish a sustainable solution so that when somebody dials 911 there’s always somebody to respond to that.”

McNally said most of the feedback from citizens has been positive, however a few points of criticism have been raised.

A couple of residents voiced their concerns about the taxpayer cost and the agreement not requiring the board members being from the district.

There will be more meetings to educate the communities and hear feedback on the proposal on Friday, Jan. 12 at 3PM and at 6PM at Enfield Station School.

The final vote for this proposal will be in March 2024.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Tonka truck
Who is the best child artist? Maine police department hosts contest for Tonka truck
Cold front will bring light snow Thursday along with gusty winds and plummeting temperatures.
1/3/24 PM Weather
Raymond Ellis
Suspects involved in Madison Big Apple armed robbery identified
FILE PHOTO: Kennebec River flooding in December
FEMA surveys storm damage in Kennebec County as Maine prepares disaster declaration request