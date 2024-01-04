Developer of Bangor Tiny Home Park looks to house first tenants in six months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ever since he was 18 years old, Louie Morrison wanted to invest in something to help others build their future.

Now that goal is coming into fruition as he develops an affordable housing option in Bangor.

In June of 2023, TV5 brought viewers a closer look into the tiny home park being built off of Hammond Street.

As of right now, 20 of the 320-square-foot homes are standing and Morrison says within the next two to three months, his crew will focus on the interior of the homes before starting phase two.

Affordable housing and homeownership are issues across the country and in Maine.

Morrison said he’s hoping this project will help Mainers build their futures.

“Homeownership is sort of the American dream, if you will,” said Morrison. “It seems to be, you know, I’ve been in the business for 20-25 years and it seems to be becoming more and more unrealistic and my partner and I are trying to develop something here you know that they may start out as rentals but we’re hoping that over time folks are able to buy these and they’ll be affordable.”

Rent could range between $700 to $1,200 and each living unit will include kitchen appliances, a living room, bedroom, and bathroom.

The units will also be energy efficient, and Morrison says he’s hoping to move the first renter or buyer of a unit within six-months.

