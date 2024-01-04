Crews hard at work to finalize EEMS roof repairs

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Elementary Middle School seventh grade students and teachers are almost ready to move back into their classrooms now that the roof repairs are in its final stages.

The roof above the seventh grade wing was leaking into classrooms after it was significantly damaged in the storm a few weeks ago.

Thankfully, technology and learning materials were saved from damage, which Superintendent of Schools Amy Boles credits to quick-acting Maintenance Director Frank Evanson, along with local police and fire department assistance.

Teachers and students moved to the school’s innovation lab and rotated off-site locations during repairs, allowing them to still attend school, get breakfast and lunch and see classmates after their holiday break.

For school officials, remaining consistent through the process was crucial.

“Most students have working parents, and if we have to keep kids home, that puts additional stress on families which we did not want to do,” explains Superintendent Boles. “So, we were really lucky with collaboration and communication, we were able to put some things in place for kids. My leadership team put in a lot of work over the holiday break, and they’re the kind of unsung heroes of this. Our maintenance and custodial staff that really had to give up a lot of time over the holiday break to really monitor everything so that all kids could come back.”

Boles says that the school has yet to assess the monetary value of the roof damage. The repairs are expected to be done this weekend, with seventh graders moving back into their classrooms by the middle of next week.

