Crews hard at work to finalize EEMS roof repairs

Ellsworth Elementary Middle School roof
Ellsworth Elementary Middle School roof(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Elementary Middle School seventh grade students and teachers are almost ready to move back into their classrooms now that the roof repairs are in its final stages.

The roof above the seventh grade wing was leaking into classrooms after it was significantly damaged in the storm a few weeks ago.

Thankfully, technology and learning materials were saved from damage, which Superintendent of Schools Amy Boles credits to quick-acting Maintenance Director Frank Evanson, along with local police and fire department assistance.

Teachers and students moved to the school’s innovation lab and rotated off-site locations during repairs, allowing them to still attend school, get breakfast and lunch and see classmates after their holiday break.

For school officials, remaining consistent through the process was crucial.

“Most students have working parents, and if we have to keep kids home, that puts additional stress on families which we did not want to do,” explains Superintendent Boles. “So, we were really lucky with collaboration and communication, we were able to put some things in place for kids. My leadership team put in a lot of work over the holiday break, and they’re the kind of unsung heroes of this. Our maintenance and custodial staff that really had to give up a lot of time over the holiday break to really monitor everything so that all kids could come back.”

Boles says that the school has yet to assess the monetary value of the roof damage. The repairs are expected to be done this weekend, with seventh graders moving back into their classrooms by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Damon's Waterville
Death investigation at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville
generic graphic
Two bodies found in Farmington
3-year-old Angie Rodondi and 35-year-old Norma Rodondi Jimbikt
Amber Alert cancelled for mother and child abducted from Saco
Damon's Waterville
Police identify person of interest following death investigation at Damon’s Beverage

Latest News

Spirit of Blue awards $4,000+ grant to Penobscot County Sheriff's Office
Spirit of Blue awards $4,000+ grant to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office
Bangor tiny homes
Developer of Bangor Tiny Home Park looks to house first tenants in six months
WABI TV5 News at 11
Maine couple publishes children’s book ‘Lumpy’s Gift’
A Richmond man was arrested for allegedly setting his family’s house on fire Thursday morning.
Richmond man arrested after allegedly setting family member's home on fire
Gov. Mills to deliver State of the State address Jan. 30