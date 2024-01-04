Cold & Breezy Overnight. A Cold & Sunny Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to cross the region this evening. Snow showers and even a few snow squalls have been observed along the front. Additional snowfall totals will be minimal. Behind the front, skies and clearing, winds are turning out of the NW and increasing, and conditions are turning colder. NW winds overnight will gust up to 30 mph. This in combination with lows in the single digits and teens will result in wind chill values below zero for most. Be prepared for a cold night and a cold Friday.

Cold temperatures combined with gusty winds will result in sub-zero wind chill values for most. (wabi)

High pressure to our southwest will bring more sunshine on Friday but despite the sunshine, it will still be cold as highs only reach the teens and low 20s. The NW breeze will continue in the morning with gusts up to 30 mph and by the afternoon gusts will be up to 25 mph. This will make temperatures FEEL below zero for the morning and by the afternoon, wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens above zero. I guess it is an improvement. Another cold night, Friday into Saturday, but at least there will not be much wind.

Saturday will have increasing clouds ahead of a potential Nor’easter on Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the teens & 20s.

Models continue to come into agreement as to where the low on Sunday will be tracking. The biggest takeaway is that this will be a Nor’easter for Southern New England as they will have the most significant snowfall and strongest winds. With the way the low is expected to move, I think the state of Maine will be grazed by the outer edges of the snow field. This means parts of southern & coastal would see the greatest impacts including the highest snowfall and strongest winds. NE winds along the coast will gust up to 30 mph whereas inland communities should expect gusts up to 20 mph.

It is still early for a snowfall map as usually 48 hours before the onset of the storm is when I feel comfortable putting one out. This time around I guess you’re getting lucky as I have made a map. A big takeaway is that I expect some more fine tuning of the map Friday and through the weekend based on any changes with the track of the low. Right now, most of the accumulations will occur south & east of the Interstate with the highest totals in southern Maine as totals there will easily exceed 6″. As you go farther inland, totals will be lighter with 3-5″ expected for MidCoast and Coastal Downeast. 1-3″ if expected along the Interstate from Augusta to Bangor.

Highest snowfall totals on Sunday will be across Coastal and Southern Maine. (wabi)

Quieter conditions expected for Monday and Tuesday, but we are watching another storm that could potentially bring rain, snow & wind to the region starting Tuesday night lasting through Wednesday. Use Monday & Tuesday as potential preparation days!

Because of the potential strength of this storm, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

There are still plenty of details to work out, but as of right now the greatest impacts would be late Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. This is when moderate to heavy snowfall will be combined with our strongest SSW winds and could result in potential Blizzard conditions. SSW winds look to potentially gust IN EXCESS of 60 mph. Sustained winds would be around 20-30 mph. This could potentially be a similar event to what we had in late December. Significant wind damage along with power outages would be likely and keep in mind that this will be a colder storm so losing power would not be ideal. As the low moves to our northeast by Wednesday afternoon, winds will die down and the snow would change to either a mix of rain/snow or over to all rain. Flooding will still be a concern, but not as great as last time. Coastal flooding will be a bigger concern as it will coincide with our highest high tides of the month.

Storm Details Wednesday (1/10) (wabi)

TONIGHT: Skies clearing and turning colder. Snow showers end early. Winds out of the northwest will gust up to 30 mph and with lows in the single digits & teens it will FEEL sub-zero.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens & 20s. Breezy NW winds with gusts of 25 mph. Wind chill values above and below zero.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the teens & 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for snow especially along the coast. Highs in the teens & 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 20s and 30s. Watching Rain/Windstorm overnight & into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow in the morning along with strong wind gusts. Changing to a mix of rain/snow by the afternoon as temperatures warm. Highs ranging from the 20s north to the 40s along the coast.

Copyright 2024 WABI. All rights reserved.